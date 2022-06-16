PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.87

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $4.09. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 518,283 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $142.67 million, a PE ratio of -36.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other news, insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 81,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $343,750.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,332,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. SG3 Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 931.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 272,760 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

