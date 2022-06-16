Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stake Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 5,532.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,236 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $17,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

