Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $4.75. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 116,992 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,414,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $23,671,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $22,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth about $11,894,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

