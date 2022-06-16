Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,599,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 890.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after buying an additional 510,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Premier by 4,808.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 452,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 442,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after acquiring an additional 442,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.