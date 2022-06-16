Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $1.80 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $5,632,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

