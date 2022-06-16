PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head to Head Comparison

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get LENSAR alerts:

This table compares LENSAR and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -57.39% -37.77% -31.56% PROCEPT BioRobotics N/A N/A N/A

56.0% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LENSAR and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 4 0 2.80

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.59%. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 2.02 -$19.60 million ($2.20) -2.88 PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 48.94 -$59.85 million N/A N/A

LENSAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats LENSAR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LENSAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.