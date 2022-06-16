Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) vs. Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Financial Contrast

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) and Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and Nexus Industrial REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $3.42 billion 15.62 $1.95 billion $10.29 29.56 Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Public Storage and Nexus Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 0 5 6 1 2.67 Nexus Industrial REIT 0 0 5 1 3.17

Public Storage presently has a consensus target price of $372.91, indicating a potential upside of 22.60%. Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $14.59, indicating a potential upside of 72.25%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than Public Storage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and Nexus Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 54.79% 38.01% 12.04% Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Public Storage beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area. The REIT has approximately 109,910,000 units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus REIT issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 25,667,000 REIT Units.

