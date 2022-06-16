Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €106.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €106.00 ($110.42) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.43% from the stock’s previous close.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($128.13) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €106.50 ($110.94).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €67.76 ($70.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €69.13 and its 200-day moving average is €83.35. Puma has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($62.81) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($120.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 30.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

