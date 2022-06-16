Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lifted by Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

CMA stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,093,000 after purchasing an additional 122,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Comerica by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.