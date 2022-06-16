Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Receives $38.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XM. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.24.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

