Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 1 year low of $97.01 and a 1 year high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.42.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,938 shares of company stock worth $11,270,674 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

