Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.90 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 43,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,508,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,669,875. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after purchasing an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Range Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

