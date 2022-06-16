Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SAL Trading LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,967,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.80) to £111 ($134.73) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

