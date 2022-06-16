Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires Shares of 401 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $153.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.89 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
