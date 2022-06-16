Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $67,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $593.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $824.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $917.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

