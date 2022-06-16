Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
IVV stock opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $415.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.89 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
