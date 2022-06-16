Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases Shares of 387 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.