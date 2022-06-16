Rather & Kittrell Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

