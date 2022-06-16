Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading Down 4%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.77. 8,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,125,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 487.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.