Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Trading Down 4%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.77. 8,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,125,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $981.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.
Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
