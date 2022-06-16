Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($173.96) to €162.00 ($168.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($306.25) to €313.00 ($326.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.