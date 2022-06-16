Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.76.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $48.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $247,878,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,273,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

