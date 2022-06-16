Reviewing Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) & Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cogent Communications and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 2 0 2 0 2.00 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus price target of $70.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Anghami.

Risk & Volatility

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $589.80 million 4.69 $48.19 million $0.64 90.10 Anghami $35.50 million 2.22 -$17.79 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Anghami.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 5.15% -6.39% 2.37% Anghami N/A N/A -22.92%

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Anghami on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 3,035 buildings and on-net services to 1,817 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

