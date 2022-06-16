Reviewing IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Alpha Tau Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 9.73 $9.32 million $0.83 39.02 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of IRadimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IRadimed and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

IRadimed currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.67%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.02%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 23.22% 15.26% 13.20% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -412.61% -23.16%

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Alpha Tau Medical (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

