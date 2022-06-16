Richard Danis Sells 5,718 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ RGTI opened at 4.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.86. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.23 and a 12-month high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.
