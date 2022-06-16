Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $45,597,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Celanese by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 472,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $134.38 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

