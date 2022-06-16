Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,535 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

