Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 721 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

