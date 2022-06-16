Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $79.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

