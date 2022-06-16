Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,406,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,265,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after purchasing an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,787,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAL opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

