Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 38,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $236.79 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average of $258.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.83.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.