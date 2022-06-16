Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $95.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.