Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 263.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

