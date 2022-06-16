Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.64 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54.

