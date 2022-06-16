Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after purchasing an additional 514,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after purchasing an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 856,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,250,000 after purchasing an additional 273,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after purchasing an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average of $148.01. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

