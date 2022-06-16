Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.62, but opened at 4.88. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 4.54, with a volume of 16,437 shares.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 6.86.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,426,306.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 585,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,378,042.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,302 shares of company stock valued at $652,548.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $27,338,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $133,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

