Rinkey Investments Invests $220,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 693 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.69.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

