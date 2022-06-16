Rinkey Investments Invests $31,000 in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,243,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 818,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 70,113 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 58,824 shares during the period.

ITOT opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.01. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

