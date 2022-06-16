Rinkey Investments Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

MO opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

