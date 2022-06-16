Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

