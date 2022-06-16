Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.07. Atlantic Securities now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 361,743 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

