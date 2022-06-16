Roger E. Kahn Buys 23,881 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

