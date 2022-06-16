Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 125,839 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,382,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 23.9% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $189.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.27 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

