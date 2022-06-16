Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,700 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($58.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.53) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($71.23).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,635 ($68.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of £91.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,696.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,497.07. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.99).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.18), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,665.49).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.