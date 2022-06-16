Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.
BAC stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.