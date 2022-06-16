Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

BAC stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

