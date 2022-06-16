Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to C$3.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGDPF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.