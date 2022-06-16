Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. 4,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,578,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several brokerages have commented on SB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

