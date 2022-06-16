SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $69,210.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,184.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33664770 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00427112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00088595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012041 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

