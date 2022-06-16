Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $138.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($125.00) to €134.00 ($139.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Safran from €137.00 ($142.71) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

SAFRY stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. Safran has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

