Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SGA opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

