Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives $42.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

SZGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($52.08) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($20.83) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($46.88) to €44.00 ($45.83) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €41.50 ($43.23) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.25 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

